Macomb Co. police chief sentenced to 5 days in jail for misuse of police network

A former Macomb County police chief was sentenced Thursday to five days in jail for using a police-only computer network to retrieve non-public information without probable cause, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

Thomas Costello of the Richmond Police Department was sentenced in 42 District Court in New Baltimore, 14 months after he made an unauthorized disclosure of information from LEIN, the state's computer network for police, which is a 93-day misdemeanor, according to the investigation.

Costello had been on leave before the sentencing. A sergeant has been named acting police chief, City Manager Jon Moore said. He did not have further information about Costello.

"The residents of Richmond are in good hands with the Richmond Police Department," Moore said.

"The misuse of a law enforcement information system is a betrayal of the public trust and undermines the very principles of justice," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in a Thursday statement. "Our duty is not only to uphold the law but to ensure that those entrusted with its enforcement do so with the utmost integrity."

Costello has been police chief in Richmond since March 2022.

