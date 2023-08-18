Pedestrian, 14, killed in crash Friday on Groesbeck at I-696

Michigan State Police are investigating an early Friday fatal crash that killed a 14-year-old Warren boy on an Interstate 696 entrance ramp.

Troopers were called to the Groesbeck Highway entrance ramp to eastbound Interstate 696 in Roseville at about 4:25 a.m. for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian.

They said troopers and Roseville police officers began administering life-saving measures to the victim after they arrived. However, their efforts were unsuccessful and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash did not remain at the scene and has not come forward, investigators said.

They said witnesses who called 911 told them the teen was seen stumbling in the roadway as he walked along the road.

According to media reports, the victim had been reported missing.

Police ask anyone with information about the crash and the vehicle involved in it to 1 (855) MICH-TIP or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

