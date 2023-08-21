Detroit teen charged with murder in crash that left pregnant mom dead as he fled police

A 16-year-old Detroit boy has been charged as an adult with second-degree murder in connection with a fatal crash that left a pregnant mother dead and her husband critically injured.

The teen ― who prosecutors have not named ― was arraigned Monday in Shelby Township's 41-A District Court on second-degree murder, gross negligence causing the death of a fetus, fleeing and eluding police and two counts of reckless driving causing serious injury. He faces up to life in prison if convicted.

According to police, the accident happened around 9:30 p.m. Aug. 12. Sterling Heights police attempted a traffic stop on the 16-year-old driver while he was driving north on Van Dyke Avenue at 15 Mile Road, according to a press release from the Prosecutor's Office. He allegedly fled police and ran a red light at 16 Mile Road and Van Dyke, hitting the Gumma family, who were traveling east on 16 Mile Road.

Faith Gumma, 31, and her unborn child were killed in the crash. Her 34-year-old husband, Norman Gumma, remains in critical condition, according to a GoFundMe page set up on the family's behalf. Elijah fractured several ribs and had lacerated organs, but has been released from the hospital.

The teen was not injured in the crash. His bond was set at $500,000 cash or surety.

“This tragedy could have been avoided if the driver simply would have pulled over for our officers," Sterling Heights Police Chief Dale Dwojakowski said in a statement. "The suspect made a decision to flee from officers and his actions devastated an entire family. When someone chooses to flee from police they put innocent lives at risk and the lives of the police officers that are trying to do their job. Our hearts and thoughts go out to the Gumma family as they are left picking up the pieces after this horrible incident."

Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said the teen's decision to evade "a routine traffic stop" not only shattered a family, "but also eroded the community's sense of security."

"Our office will always tirelessly pursue justice for the families who have to live with these unnecessary, tragic events," he said in a statement. "This reminds us all that every choice we make carries consequences that go far beyond the moment."