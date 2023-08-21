Man hit, killed on Hall Road in Clinton Township, police say

Clinton Township police are investigating the death of a man who was struck by multiple cars last weekend.

Alan Graves, 57, was walking northbound on Gratiot Avenue and Hall Road around 11 p.m. Saturday. Investigators believe he disregarded the signal at Hall Road telling him not to walk and "made it to left lane where he was clipped by the side view mirror" of a vehicle, the township police department said in a statement.

The initial hit knocked him down and then the New Baltimore resident was run over by two more vehicles, according to the release.

All three drivers were clear of alcohol and drugs and were not driving at excessive speeds, police said.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and are awaiting a toxicology examination for Graves.

Any witnesses of the crash or anyone with information is asked to call Clinton Township police at (586) 493-7802 or (586) 493-7935.

