Driver accused of fatal hit-and-run in Macomb County arrested

Michigan State Police have arrested a driver in connection with a hit-and-run last week on an Interstate 696 entrance ramp that left a 14-year-old dead.

Detectives from MSP's Second District Special Investigation Section and Metro North troopers found the 43-year-old motorist of Warren after a "systematic search" near the crash. Other details on the arrest were not released.

The vehicle, according to the investigation, was uninsured and the driver was suspended, police added.

"This was great work from detectives taking very little information from the scene and finding this suspect," said First Lt. Mike Shaw, public information officer for the MSP Second District, on Twitter. "We are hopeful this gives his family a small amount of closure."

The incident happened at about 4:25 a.m. Friday when police responded to reports of a crash involving a pedestrian near the Groesbeck Highway entrance ramp to eastbound I-696.

Witnesses who called 911 told them the teen was seen stumbling in the roadway as he walked along the road after he'd reportedly been missing, according to media reports.

Troopers and Roseville police officers began administering life-saving measures to the victim after they arrived. However, their efforts were unsuccessful and the victim, identified as a Warren resident, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and pends prosecutor review.

