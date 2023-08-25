Roommate of missing Warren man charged with murder, disposing of body, police say

The roommate of a 27-year-old Warren man who has been missing since June has been charged with killing him and disposing of his body, according to police.

James Wilkins, 27, was reported missing by friends and family June 9. Investigators immediately suspected foul play, according to a press release from the Warren Police Department. Wilkins' death was the city's first homicide of the year, said Commissioner William Dwyer.

Inside Wilkins and his roommate's apartment, investigators found a recently patched bullet hole in the wall and blood, according to the press release. The roommate allegedly had also rented cleaning equipment and purchased additional cleaning supplies from a local hardware store the day Wilkins disappeared.

The roommate allegedly worked with a friend to clean out his and Wilkins' apartment and dispose of his body, according to the press release. He allegedly fled to Ohio after the murder, where he was later arrested on unrelated charges and sent back to Michigan.

He was charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, concealing the death of an individual and felony firearm. The roommate's friend was charged with tampering with evidence and accessory after the fact.

Neither man's name has been released by police, but they are expected to be arraigned Friday afternoon. They were arrested Thursday in Detroit.

"Teams of investigators worked this case and spent many weeks gathering evidence, tracking down information, and searching for Mr. Wilkins. Even though this is still an active investigation, I can tell you that the evidence obtained to date is very compelling against the two suspects," Dwyer said in a statement. "The fact that the charge of first-degree murder was obtained despite Mr. Wilkins' body not yet being located speaks to the quality of the investigation and the quantity of critical evidence."

Investigators continue to work on the case, Dwyer said. Anyone with information on Wilkins' death can contact Warren Police Detective Detective Paul Kulisek at 586-574-4781 or pkulisek@warrenpd.org or Dwyer at 586-574-4803 or 248-417-7500.

kberg@detroitnews.com