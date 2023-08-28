Macomb Co. man wins jackpot twice, nets $835K, state lottery officials say

A Macomb man won nearly $836,000 this year playing the Michigan Lottery's BIG CA$H Second Chance Jackpot Prize, state officials announced Monday.

The 62-year-old player snagged a jackpot of $261,935 in February then a $573,617 prize in July, Michigan Lottery said in a statement.

The winner chose to remain anonymous, according to the release. He was selected in a random drawing Aug. 9 and earned entries into the giveaway by playing the eligible games online.

“I play the BIG CA$H games online because I like the chance to win the progressive prize,” the player said in the release. “When I won earlier this year it was a huge surprise but it was an even bigger surprise that I won a second time!

“I never expected to win and winning twice has been such a blessing. Being able to invest this money for my retirement means I can retire sooner than I was planning to and spend time with my family."

The player recently visited the Michigan Lottery headquarters to claim his prize and plans to invest his winnings, officials said.

The Second Chance game launched in April 2022 and players have won more than $4.7 million in progressive prizes, according to the release.

The next drawing is set for Sept 13.

mjohnson@detroitnews.com