Whitmer visits Eastpointe elementary school as students return Monday

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday marked the first day of school by visiting an elementary school in Eastpointe.

During the visit, she met with staff, teachers, parents and students of Forest Park Elementary School near 10 Mile and Kelly Roads. She was joined by Sen. Veronica Klinefelt, D-Eastpointe, and Rep. Kimberly Edwards, D-Eastpointe.

The visit came about a month after Whitmer signed the state's budget, which includes investments to support students and expand a pathway to opportunity for every student in Michigan. Her office said the plan also ensures that 1.4 million students will get free breakfast and lunch at school, includes the highest per-pupil funding, and funds tutoring and after-school programming. The state Legislature approved the budget at the end of June.

"I'm glad I'm here," Whitmer told the media Monday. "And I'm here with the senator and representative, both of whom were absolutely critical partners in getting the biggest investment in kids in Michigan history, free lunch and free breakfast for all 1.4 million Michigan students."

"This isn't just going to help address food insecurity but also make sure that we de-stigmatize free lunch or breakfast at school, saving families $850 per student over the course of the year," she said. "There are a lot of reasons that this is going to be the first day of what I think will be a really great school year for these students and students across Michigan."

It also comes about seven weeks after the governor created a new state department that's focused on promoting pre-kindergarten access and higher education in Michigan.

Klinefelt said Whitmer's visit to the Eastpointe school means a lot.

"I think she's making the statement that inner-ring suburban school districts that have been struggling for some time need a spotlight on them, need investment," she said. "We're doing that in the budget and we're pretty excited about it."

Edwards agreed.

"It means that she cares and that she cares enough to show up and be present," she said. "The fact that she came here shows her dedication to Michigan."

Also during the governor's visit Monday, officials for the Eastpointe Community Schools district announced one of Forest Park's teachers, Lisa James, was named the school system's Elementary School Teacher of the Year.

In a small gathering in the school's gym, district superintendent Christina Gibson introduced some of the school's teachers to Whitmer. When she got to James, Gibson said: "I'd like to quickly acknowledge Mrs. James. She's our 2023 Teacher of the Year." A loud round of applause followed.

"Congratulations, Lisa!" the governor said to her.

James was awe-struck. She placed a hand on her chest, began to cry a little and then used her hands to fan her face. Her colleagues told the governor James was an "amazing" teacher and that her care for her students was above and beyond.

Officials explained to the governor that nominations for this year's award were submitted by the school's staff.

After, Whitmer visited a couple of classrooms and spoke to some first-grade students, exchanging greetings, asking questions and wishing them a great school year.

Later, she went to the principal's office and made the student announcements before classes were dismissed.

"Hello, Forest Park Elementary School!" she said. "My name is Gretchen Whitmer and I am the governor of Michigan, the best state in the country. Today, I got to check out your school. I got to say hello to some of you and your teachers. I hope you all had a great day. This is going to be a fun school year and I hope you make more friends, learn new things and make some great memories."

The bell sounded and the governor went outside, met with some parents in front of the building and posed for pictures with them. Later, she climbed up stairs in a school bus to visit with its driver.

Shanta Daniels was among the parents to speak with the governor outside the school. She was with her 3-year-old daughter, Hannah Daniels, and they were both waiting for her son, who is in kindergarten.

Daniels said she didn't know Whitmer was going to be at the school and was surprised to see her.

"This is the first time I've met the governor," she said. "It was awesome meeting her. I like everything she's done for Michigan through everything, the pandemic and how she's supportive."

