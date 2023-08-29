Man hit, killed by vehicle in Chesterfield Township

Police said a 42-year-old Chesterfield Township man was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Tuesday and they are looking for the driver suspected of striking him.

Officers were called at about 6:45 a.m. Tuesday to the area of Cotton Road near Interstate 94 in Chesterfield Township for a report of a man lying on a patch of grass, authorities said. They arrived and discovered the man was dead.

Investigators said they are handling the man's death as a hit-and-run. They said evidence indicates he was struck by a vehicle sometime between 11:30 p.m. Monday and 6:45 a.m. Tuesday.

There is also evidence the vehicle that struck the victim was a black Jeep Grand Cherokee from a model year between 2017 and 2021. The suspected vehicle should have damage to the headlight and turn signal area on its passenger side, officials said.

Anyone with information about the crash or the vehicle should call Chesterfield Township Police detectives at (586) 949-3829.

