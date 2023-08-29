Metro Detroit doctor to pay $6.5M over fraud health care fraud claims

A Metro Detroit doctor and his three Macomb County pain management clinics have agreed to pay $6.5 million over claims he scammed the federal government, officials said.

Rajendra Bothra and his businesses, the Pain Center USA PLLC and Interventional Pain Center PLLC, agreed to the settlement to resolve allegations that they billed Medicare and Medicaid for unnecessary treatments, drug tests and braces, federal officials announced Monday.

"When healthcare providers manipulate the Medicaid and Medicare systems, it wastes resources meant to help those in need," Devin Kowalski, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Detroit Field Office, said in a statement. "This settlement brings to bear some economic justice by requiring those who orchestrated the fraud scheme to pay for their actions."

The alleged fraud took place between Jan. 1, 2015, and Dec. 31, 2018, said Dawn Ison, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan.

Bothra and federal authorities are not strangers to each other.

In 2018, federal officials indicted Bothra and five other doctors who worked for him at his clinics on charges they cheated Medicare and Medicaid out of almost $500 million by illegally prescribing more than 13 million doses of prescription pain medication.

They also alleged the doctors forced patients to undergo painful, unnecessary or ineligible medical procedures in exchange for illegally receiving pain medication, including OxyContin, Vicodin, hydrocodone and Percocet.

Investigators said the operation was run at the Pain Center USA clinics in Warren and Eastpointe as well as the Interventional Pain Center clinic in Warren.

Bothra, once a renowned surgeon, humanitarian and politician who was given India’s highest civilian honor, maintained his innocence but spent three years in federal prison as the COVID-19 pandemic delayed his trial.

In June 2022, a jury acquitted him and three of his former employees of the charges. Two other doctors who were charged took plea deals.

