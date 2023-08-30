Former Eastpointe High School administrators sue district for discrimination

A former assistant principal in Macomb County is suing Eastpointe Community Schools and its superintendent, alleging district officials unfairly distributed COVID-19 relief funds in favor of White administrators.

Renita Williams, a former principal at Eastpointe High School, said in a lawsuit filed last week in federal court that Eastpointe school district officials gave COVID-19 relief pay to White administrators, but failed to include herself and other Black administrators.

During Williams' five years in the district, from 2016 to 2021, she was one of three Black administrators, she said in the lawsuit. The Eastpointe School District was 76% Black in 2021, according to the Michigan Department of Education.

Superintendent Christina Gibson did not respond for comment Wednesday.

The money the district received from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund grant was distributed as a sort of hazard pay or bonus for administrators and teachers required to attend school and interact with students, according to the lawsuit.

"When Plaintiff learned she was not paid the ESSER grant bonus unlike all her white counterparts, Plaintiff felt indignity, humiliation, shame, and embarrassment (and) because of Defendants' actions she felt very little worth or value to the Eastpointe Community Schools," according to the lawsuit. "That was the ultimate breaking point for her ability to continue to work in the racially charged environment, and blatantly discriminatory environment."

She left her job and went in search of another administrative position in metro Detroit, but Gibson allegedly contacted at least three of her prospective employers and bad-mouthed Williams to them, the lawsuit alleges.

Another former principal of Eastpointe High School, Asenath Jones, who was principal for the 2022-2023 school year, also filed a lawsuit against the district and Gibson this summer. Jones alleged the district's employment practices were discriminatory and created a hostile work environment.

In her lawsuit, Jones said Gibson called a prospective hire for assistant principal the "n-word" after he left the room after his interview. Jones was in the room when Gibson allegedly said, "Wait until the students get a look at that (n-word)," according to the lawsuit.

Gibson also allegedly told Jones that "as a Black woman you have to be a b---- to get your job done" and would not allow three Black principals, including Jones, to sit together during a district meeting. She and another employee also allegedly criticized Jones for attending a conference on diversity, equity and inclusion.

In January, Jones asked Gibson and human resources if the could use DEI training to address discriminatory behavior and filed a discrimination complaint with HR. She also requested mediation regarding racial undertones and racial discrimination in the district, but her request was denied.

Jones also discovered in February that payments made by herself and other administrators that were supposed to go to the American Federation of School Administrators for union dues had not been paid to the union for about five years. This meant the AFSA didn't provide a representative to negotiate with the district about the discriminatory and hostile work environment. Jones ultimately stepped into that position, according to the lawsuit.

In retaliation for the complaints about discrimination and for acting as the union negotiator, Gibson allegedly requested that the school board vote to not renew Jones' employment contract, which they did in March. They did so without the required 30-day notice, according to the lawsuit.

Jones ultimately resigned after Gibson offered to retract defamatory statements made to the school board, but at that point the working conditions were "so untenable and abusive" that any reasonable person would've felt compelled to resign, according to the lawsuit. She withdrew her resignation in the lawsuit after the district failed to retract the defamatory statements.

Jones was escorted off the premises by superintendent staff May 9, though another administrator whose contract had not been renewed, who was White, was allowed to remain in his position until the end of the school year.

The students at Eastpointe High School walked out of class for five days starting May 11 in solidarity with Jones, according to the lawsuit.