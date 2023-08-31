Clinton Township man arraigned on child porn charges

A Clinton Township man was arraigned Wednesday on charges of possession of child sexually abusive material.

Gene Michael Fechser, 52, was charged with three counts of child sexually abusive material – aggravated possession,and three counts of using computers to commit a crime. He was arraigned at 41-B District Court in Clinton Township. He is held at Macomb County Jail; bond was set at $20,000.

Fechser was arrested Tuesday by Macomb County Sheriff's deputies after the office's Macomb Area Computer Enforcement Unit received several tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tips indicated numerous videos and images were being downloaded, the Sheriff's Office said.

The tips led detectives to an address in Clinton Township, where they executed a search warrant and seized electronic evidence, including a cell phone, laptop, thumb drive and two micro-SD cards. The evidence is under forensic review, the office said.

srahal@detroitnews.com