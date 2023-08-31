Man charged in June shooting at Roseville liquor store

A Troy resident accused of shooting at another man's car at a Roseville liquor store is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday for a probable cause hearing.

Kylen Mancini, 24, was charged Tuesday in 39-A District Court in Roseville with assault with intent to murder, carrying a concealed weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon and two counts of using a firearm during a felony.

A judge set Mancini's bond at $250,000 and scheduled his next court hearing for Wednesday.

The assault with intent to murder charge is a life felony. Carrying a concealed weapon is punishable by up to five years in prison, assault with a dangerous weapon is a four-year felony and felony firearm possession is a two-year felony.

Prosecutors said Mancini got into an argument with the victim in a liquor store's parking lot on June 1, 2023. They said the victim got into his vehicle and drove away.

However, as he was leaving the lot, Mancini allegedly shot at the vehicle multiple times, officials said. No one was injured.

Mancini is also wanted on a charge of fleeing from Berkley police stemming from an April 2023 incident, according to court records.

