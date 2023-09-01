Macomb County to study 'child care deserts'

Mount Clemens — Macomb County officials are conducting a study across the county to better understand child care needs and possibly develop policy solutions, including addressing "day care deserts," or areas with little or no options.

The Macomb County Planning and Economic Development Department hopes to complete the study by the end of this year and develop policy recommendations to improve access to child care in early 2024, said Vicky Rowinski, the department's director.

"What we're finding in Macomb County is, we have what's called day care deserts, where there are certain segments of our population and areas within a county or they're just open spots for daycare," Rowinski said. "That ultimately creates a ripple-down effect when you have employees that have to leave the workforce because they can't find a suitable day care."

Studies have shown that expanding child care "infrastructure" not only creates jobs but boosts the economy. And access to high-quality, reliable child care can especially make a difference for low-income parents seeking accessto the labor market, according to a 2016 report for the Michigan Department of Education Office of Great Start.

The county is asking families, child care providers and employers to participate in the survey; the economic and planning departments also is examining how current zoning ordinances impact child care in each of Macomb's 27 municipalities.

The project is led by the Macomb County Childcare Coalition, which was formed this summer and is funded by a $150,000 grant from the Michigan Department of Education.

The county will eventually share the results of the study with a statewide coalition aimed at addressing Michigan's need for high-quality and affordable childcare. An outside firm is gathering data and will compi

"Compounding Macomb's "day care deserts" is the cost of such care, Rowinski said.

Southern, population-dense portions of Macomb County has a number of child care facilities that are full, while there are simply not enough available in the northern part of the county, Rowinski said.

To take the survey, go to ped.macombgov.org/ped-MacombCountyChildCareCoalition.

