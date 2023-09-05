Warren Mayor Jim Fouts' federal civil rights lawsuit dismissed

Warren ― Warren Mayor Jim Fouts' federal lawsuit seeking to decertify the city's August 8 primary mayoral election and monetary damages was dismissed on Tuesday without a hearing, effectively ending his last chance at reelection.

Warren's director of human resources George Dimas, whom Fouts endorsed in the primary, and State Rep. Lori Stone are set to face off in the November general election to decide on the city's first new mayor in 16 years.

Fouts filed a lawsuit against the Warren clerk, election Commission, City Council and Macomb County clerk six days before last month's primary election in a bid to get his name back on the ballot, alleging his civil rights had been violated. The lawsuit was dismissed by U.S. District Judge George Caram Steeh of the court's eastern district, according to an opinion filed Tuesday.

Fouts plans to file an expedited appeal with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit by Friday, according to his attorney Nabih Ayad.

"We respect the court and their decision, unfortunately, we believe that they have it wrong on this one," Ayad said. "We feel that just Mayor Fouts' rights have been violated on constitutional grounds."

Fouts claimed that his rights were violated when he was barred from running in the city's August mayoral primary due to the retroactive enforcement of new mayoral term limits, approved by voters in 2020. He asked that the results of the August primary be decertified and a special primary election be scheduled with him included. He also requested monetary compensation for physical and emotional damages.

Steeh denied Fouts' request for an expedited review of the case and granted Macomb County Clerk Anthony Forlini and the Warren City Council's motions to dismiss the case.

Fouts wasn't immediately available for comment Tuesday.

Fouts failed to state any claim upon which relief could be granted, Steeh wrote in his opinion and order. The court found that there is no fundamental right to run for office and the city of "Warren has a rational basis for imposing term limits for the office of mayor."

Ayad, Fouts' attorney, disagreed and said an individual has the right to vote for any candidate they want. When it comes to enforcing laws retroactively Ayad believes there should be a higher standard than a "rational basis."

Steeh wrote that Fouts failed to show how Warren's mayoral term limits are applied to him differently than others so his request for relief under the Fourteenth Amendment's Equal Protection Clause could not be granted. Ayad said Fouts should be given an exception given the uniqueness of his position. Fouts has been mayor for 16 years.

Steeh also ruled that Fouts did not demonstrate an "actual injury traceable to the defendant[s] [that is] likely to be redressed by a favorable judicial decision," and is therefore not entitled to a declaratory judgment, according to his opinion and order.

Warren voters approved an amendment to the city charter in 2020 limiting the mayor to three terms in office. Fouts planned to seek a fifth term and argued that the new term limits should not be applied to him retroactively.

The city council initially sued the city clerk's office, the election commission and the Macomb County clerk's office to determine Fouts' eligibility to seek re-election. The Macomb County Circuit Court ruled Fouts was eligible to run for a fifth term but the Michigan Court of Appeals reversed this decision in April and ordered the Mayor's name to be removed from the ballot.

A three-judge panel of the state Court of Appeals agreed that the 2020 city charter amendment specifies that term limits will apply retroactively. The State Supreme Court refused to hear an appeal of this decision in May.

In their motions to dismiss the case, Forlini's office and the Warren City Council said the District Court lacked jurisdiction in this case. Steeh ruled that Fouts was not asking him to review the state court's judgment because it was wrongly decided, but nonetheless ordered the complaint to be dismissed entirely.

"We are glad to see that the district judge, the district court agrees that we will have standing to address the subject matter jurisdiction," Ayad said. "Just because the court of appeals made a ruling does not prevent this plaintiff from moving forward on his claims in the federal court."

Mindy Moore, secretary of the Warren City Council which was named as a defendant in Fouts' lawsuit, applauded Steeh's ruling. Fouts' lawsuits regarding term limits have cost the city "hundreds of thousands of dollars," said Moore in a press release.

"This is another frivolous and costly lawsuit instigated by the Mayor and the taxpayers will pay the bill," Moore said in the news release. "The Mayor filed this case just days before the primary election and it was designed to create chaos and confusion. I hope this federal court decision puts an end to the Mayor’s lawsuits and political games so we can all move on and focus on Warren’s future."

