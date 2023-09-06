Police bust in Macomb County yields guns, pills, more than $145K

At least one suspect is in custody after law enforcement officials this week seized drugs, guns and cash during a bust in Macomb County, Michigan State Police said.

On Monday, the County of Macomb Enforcement Team executed five search warrants in Fraser, Chesterfield Township and Clinton Township, authorities said in a statement.

The search warrants resulted in the seizure of crack cocaine and more than 19,000 pills, which included methamphetamine pressed to resemble prescription Adderall pills and Xanax pills, according to the investigation.

Police also seized two pistols and a semi-automatic rifle with three 30 round magazines, two vehicles used to transport and distribute the drugs as well as more than $145,000 in cash, authorities reported.

One suspect was arrested, police said.

Other details were not released.

Michigan State Police were assisted by Warren Police Department, Chesterfield Township Police Department and Roseville Police Department's K-9 units.

"This is another example of police agencies working together to not only get these deadly drugs off our street, but also several illegal guns," said First Lt. Mike Shaw, public information officer for the MSP Second District. "If you know of illegal drug activity in Macomb County, give COMET a call on their tip line (586)-790-3990."