Man arrested in connection with Richmond Twp. home fire

A 30-year-old man was taken into custody Thursday as investigators probe the cause of a blaze at a home in Richmond Township, Macomb County Sheriff’s Office said.

Around 3 a.m. Thursday, sheriff's deputies were dispatched to Pratt Road on a report of a home on fire, authorities said in a statement. Upon arrival, deputies discovered the attached garage was engulfed in flames and heavy smoke, officials wrote.

The home's residents, including two adults and three children, had been evacuated safely, police said.

The homeowner reported to deputies that he heard a loud noise and discovered the blaze in the garage. The resident said he spotted and identified an alleged suspect leaving the front yard and entering his vehicle, which was parked on the road adjacent to the property, according to the release.

After acquiring the suspect's information, police responded to his home and took the unidentified Richmond man into custody without incident, officials said.

The suspect is at the Macomb County Jail, police noted.

Other details were not released.