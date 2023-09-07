Man charged with shooting 3 people at Eastpointe party

A 38-year-old man has been charged with shooting three people at a party in Eastpointe over the weekend, according to prosecutors.

Dominic Flynn allegedly arrived Sept. 3 at a party in the area of Toepfer Drive and Kelly Road in Eastpointe and shot three people, according to a press release from the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office. Flynn allegedly had a dispute with one of the victims. All should recover from their injuries.

He was charged with three counts of attempted murder, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, carrying a concealed weapon and five counts of second offense felony firearm. He is charged as a habitual fourth offender, which carries a mandatory 25 years to life sentence.

Flynn was arraigned Wednesday in Eastpointe District Court and Magistrate Mark Makoski set his bond at $1.5 million.

"Today, we made it clear that our community will not tolerate habitual offenders who choose a life of crime. We affirm our commitment to protecting the innocent and ensuring that the accused face the consequences of their actions," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in a statement.

