Macomb Co. man critically injured in crash that killed wife showing 'signs of progress'

Sterling Heights ― A 34-year-old Sterling Heights man critically injured in a car accident after his family's vehicle was struck by a 16-year-old allegedly fleeing from police remains hospitalized but is slowly making progress, according to an update on an online fundraising page.

Norman Gumma, whose wife, Faith, 31, died in the same crash, is still in the intensive care unit but "continues to show slow, but good signs of progress on his recovery," according to a Sept. 6 post on a GoFundMe page that has already raised more than $265,000 for the Gumma family.

"It’s going to be a long, arduous road back, but the first 12-24 months of rehabilitation are extremely important and will dictate a lot going forward," wrote Patrick Rabban, who created the page. "That being said, we want to make sure we get him to the best rehab facility possible, as soon as possible, to make sure he has the best chances of being back in FULL capacity for Eli."

Gumma was traveling in a car with his wife and toddler son, Eli, around 9:30 p.m. Aug. 12, heading east on 16 Mile Road, when the family's car was struck by a teen allegedly fleeing police. Gumma's wife, Faith, who was pregnant at the time, was killed. Eli was treated and released from a hospital into the care of family.

Travion Smith, meanwhile, is being held on $500,000 bond in connection with the accident. He was arraigned last month in Shelby Township's 41A District Court on charges of second-degree murder; gross negligence causing the death of a fetus; fleeing and eluding police; and two counts of reckless driving causing serious injury. Smith, who was charged as an adult, faces up to life in prison if convicted.

A probably cause conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. Nov. 2 in 41A District Court.