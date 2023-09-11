Man charged in arson at Richmond Twp. home

A St. Clair County man accused of setting a car on fire at a Richmond Township woman's house last week has been charged, officials said.

Zachary Zielonka, 31, of Riley Township, was charged Friday in 42-1 District Court in Romeo with second-degree arson and first-degree home invasion, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office said Monday.

A judge set his bond at $500,000 and scheduled a probable cause hearing for next week Tuesday.

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison for the arson charge and 20 years for the home invasion charge.

Authorities accuse Zielonka of breaking into the attached garage of the victim's Richmond Township home last week Thursday and setting fire to a vehicle.

The home's residents, including two adults and three children, were evacuated safely, police said.

