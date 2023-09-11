Senate candidate Rogers holds roundtable in Macomb, pledges to be there 'quite a bit'

Warren — Less than a week after joining the U.S. Senate race in Michigan to fill Sen. Debbie Stabenow's seat in 2024, former congressman Mike Rogers talked with veterans and first responders at a Coney Island restaurant in Macomb County, pledging to be in the swing county "quite a bit” during the Senate race.

When asked if he thought Macomb would play an important role in the 2024 election, he responded, “yes.”

“This is the place where there were Reagan Democrats,” he said after a roundtable at Kerby's Koney Island on 12 Mile Road in Warren. “This is the place where folks decided that nobody was paying attention to them and voted for Trump in 2016. I think that same environment about people worried about their future and their jobs is gonna happen. That discussion’s gonna happen right here in Macomb County.”

Rogers' visit comes after announcing last week that he was throwing his hat in the ring for the vacancy left by Stabenow, who is retiring. Rogers, 60, who announced his bid in a video, could face a challenge from other Republicans eyeing possible bids, including former U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Grand Rapids Township; former Detroit police Chief James Craig; and John Tuttle, a Milford native who is vice chair of the New York Stock Exchange.

Background:Ex-U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers joins U.S. Senate race in Michigan

U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, a Democrat, also is running for Stabenow's seat.

Rogers, who represented a swing district in mid-Michigan in the House from 2001-2015, on Monday met with veterans, retired firefighters and other individuals where they talked about the issues the nation is facing, said political consultant Jamie Roe. The event wasn’t open to the media.

Rogers said the group discussed the U.S. border with Mexico, the state of the military and other issues. After the roundtable, Rogers took questions from members of the media.

Macomb County has played in important role as a swing county in the state for decades. After voting for former President Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012, the county flipped to former President Donald Trump in 2016, remained with him in 2020.

But Rogers tiptoed around whether he'd support Trump in 2024. In response to a Macomb Daily reporter’s question, Rogers said that he’ll support the Republican nominee for president in 2024.

“If it’s Donald Trump, I’ll work with him,” he said.

When asked if he supports Trump in the Republican primary, he said Trump’s “got his primary and I got my primary.” Rogers said he’s going to focus on Michigan.

More:Republican Mike Rogers says he won't try to 'undo' abortion rights law in Washington

Rogers also didn't directly answer a question about whether he'd support a possible impeachment inquiry for President Joe Biden over the business dealings of his son, Hunter, which the GOP-controlled U.S. House could launch.

“The House has its House business,” he said in response to The Detroit News’ question. “I am focused on Michigan and being Michigan’s voice.”

Rogers said the House is going to have to “go through and decide if they have enough evidence to go through that process.”

“Listen, I think they should, you know, walk slowly and be very thorough in that before they reach that conclusion,” he said.

The Associated Press contributed.

asnabes@detroitnews.com