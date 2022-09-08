Queen Elizabeth II gave Detroit a royal wave from across river during trips to Windsor

At least three times in her long life, Queen Elizabeth II was just across the Detroit River in Windsor, the Canadian city whose downtown riverfront offers a stunning view of the Motor City.

It's the closest she got to Detroit. In each visit, Windsor held riverfront ceremonies where Elizabeth II could view Detroit and presumably give the city one of her signature hand waves. None of the news reports give explanation why the royal decision was made not to visit Detroit. In fact, each of her Windsor visits lasted only few hours. And each visit, there was general glee in having royalty just across the river, with tens of thousands lining up to see the English bluebloods.

On Oct. 15, 1951, then-Princess Elizabeth and her husband, Prince Philip, were greeted by 500,000 fans as the the royal couple embarked on a 13-mile tour of Windsor, according to a Detroit News article. The royal couple visited the Ford Motor Co. of Canada plant in Windsor and a riverfront ceremony also was held. The couple also visited Washington, D.C., later in the week.

In 1959, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip cruised the royal yacht Britannia through the Great Lakes and then onto the Detroit River for another Windsor visit. Thousands of people on each side of the border watched the "huge blue Britannia" as it traveled the Detroit River, according to a Detroit News article. In Windsor, the Queen was given a pony. The royal couple stayed in Windsor for 150 minutes before getting back on their yacht, according to a Detroit Times article. They also visited Chicago, the only non-Canadian stop on that trip.

The 1959 trip coincided with a cross-border celebration dubbed the International Freedom Festival.

On the eve of the 183rd anniversary of America's independence from England, Detroiters celebrated the arrival of Queen Elizabeth on the other side of the river.

"200,000 JAM WINDSOR TO WELCOME QUEEN" read the front-page headline in the afternoon edition of The Detroit News that day.

"Windsor — with its connecting tunnel and bridge filled by friendly Detroiters — today had its first look at a ruling queen," The News reported. "Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip arrived in the border city for a visit of less than two hours on their strenuous transcontinental tour of Canada."

The royals arrived in Windsor by train and left Windsor by boat, boarding the royal yacht Britannia and sailing north to Sarnia, the Canadian city across the St. Clair River from Port Huron, before continuing on through Lakes Huron and Michigan en route to Chicago, according to The News' account.

The 412-foot-long Britannia, with a navy blue hull and white cabins, was docked just across the river from what is now Hart Plaza.

"The shore on both sides of the Detroit River was lined with thousands amazed by a yacht, designed for quick conversation to a hospital ship which carries eight large cabin cruisers on her deck," The News reported.

In a separate story, The News noted the arrival of the Britannia was the largest yacht to ever sail the Great Lakes, a title long held at the time by the late auto tycoon Horace Dodge's 257-foot-long Delphine yacht, which was christened in 1921.

"Of the Delphine, until yesterday, it was always possible to say, 'She's the largest yacht ever seen on the Great Lakes,' " The News reported.

The royal yacht was escorted up the Detroit River by the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Mackinaw.

A week prior to the visit, Queen Elizabeth and President Dwight Eisenhower had dedicated the opening of the St. Lawrence Seaway connecting the Great Lakes to the Atlantic Ocean.

Under a headline of "Tired Queen Hides Yawn at Stratford," Jane Schermerhorn, The News' society editor at the time, noted in a front-page column that Elizabeth appeared tired when she arrived by train in Stratford, Ontario, to attend a play at a local theater "after a strenuous day of whistle-stopping from Ottawa," the province's capital city.

"Elizabeth hid polite little royal yawns behind her program and at one time seemed almost asleep," Schermerhorn wrote.

The queen's final visit to Windsor was a three-hour visit in October 1984. At the same time, President Ronald Reagan was in Detroit giving a speech at the Detroit Economic Club. During a Windsor riverfront ceremony, "the queen and her husband Prince Philip sat in pink plush arm chairs on a platform with Detroit's new Ren Cen towers as backdrop," according to a Detroit News article. As part of that trip, the royal couple spent days in Kentucky and Wyoming.