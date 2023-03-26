Detroit News newsmakers: 150 years of contributions to our state

The Detroit News

150: Minoru Yamasaki, architect, left imprint on Detroit (1912-86)

Many of Metro Detroit's most stunning structures got their beginnings on the drawing board of Minoru Yamaski. The architect most famous for designing the doomed twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City brought a modernist influence to a downtown Detroit dominated by the Art Deco and neo-Gothic buildings of the post-World War I era. His work includes One Woodward Ave., Yamasaki’s first skyscraper; the McGregor Memorial Conference Center on the campus of Wayne State University, inspired by an extended visit to Italy, India and Japan following a near-fatal attack of ulcers; the Helen L. DeRoy Auditorium, also at WSU; and Temple Beth El in Bloomfield Hills. Yamasaki is considered one of the most prominent architects of the 20th century. A side note: Yamasaki designed the annex of the Federal Reserve Bank at 160 W. Fort, which houses the current offices of The Detroit News. The newspaper’s previous home on Lafayette Avenue was designed by another famed architect, Albert Kahn.

