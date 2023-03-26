FAQ: About our top 150 Michigan Newsmakers

The Detroit News

As a part of its 150th anniversary commemoration, The News has assembled a list of 150 of the most significant residents of our state during the time period that we published (1873-present). Here are some questions and answers about that list.

Why select a group of Michiganians?

Since 1979, The News annually has honored several Michiganians who have made a significant impact on our state and lives. As a part of our 150th anniversary, we wanted to take a broader look at Michiganians throughout our history.

What are the criteria for making the list?

The News' list is based on this criteria: The Michiganians who most affected the news, history and our lives, for better or for worse, during the 150 years of The News.

Who qualifies as a Michiganian?

Those in the list spent a significant portion of their lives living in Michigan. We didn't limit it to a specific period of years; the list includes both true natives of the state as well as some better known as being natives of other states, but all resided here. Their most marked achievements or notoriety did not necessarily come during their time in Michigan, but people can affect the news and society throughout their lives in ways big and small.

What is a Michiganian anyway? Aren't we Michiganders?

There has long been a debate about whether those who hail from Michigan are Michiganians or Michiganders. It's true that in 2017 Gov. Rick Snyder signed into law a bill removing references to Michiganian on historical markers. Without getting into the greater debate, we'll stick with Michiganians.

Who selected them?

The original list of hundreds was culled from various sources, including Michigan and national halls of fame and our own archives. It was shaped over time by a subset of Detroit News staff members with input from local historians and cultural leaders.

Why rank them?

History books and lessons are full of significant contributors, but in this internet age of lists and rankings, adding our perspective on their significance taps our expertise covering this region and might prompt more readers to consider, discuss and debate the vast number of Michigan men and women who have affected the state, nation and world.

Why are you including people whose contributions were not positive?

Some figures in Michigan history are noteworthy for both their achievements and their flaws. Some are noteworthy for one or the other. Some may appear because their criminal acts prompted changes in how we live or work or influenced the history of the world. These are not the "greatest" Michiganians, by any means. They are those that we felt best met the criteria that they affected the news, our lives or history.

Why limit the time frame of the list to the time The News published?

People have been living in Michigan for at least 13,000 years. Europeans arrived around 350 years ago. Michigan became a state 186 years ago. The 150-year period documented by The Detroit News is time we felt best positioned to evaluate.

How will they be unveiled?

The News is using the 150 days between March 27 and Aug. 23 in its 150th year to release the list.

Why are some groups scarcely represented?

During much of our history, women were barred from voting and leadership positions in society and business, and less populous racial and ethnic groups faced discrimination that hindered their participation in many of the movements and major news events of the day. While we did seek out those whose impacts may not have garnered the attention due in retrospect, societal limitations over the past 150 years did impact the representation on this list.

Why are there so many people I've never heard of?

We did not set out to provide a list of the most famous people from Michigan. If we listed just the most famous people, few would learn anything they didn't already know. We set out, instead, to educate and remind our readers of the significance of a great many who impacted the local, state, national and world stage from different eras.

How can you compare the impacts of entertainers, sports figures and those who impacted social causes or political decisions?

Unquestionably, those calls are subjective. We considered nominees' influence on their art, profession and humanity and also considered whether they played a significant role in other areas of influence, as well. The end ranking, of course, is up for debate.

Can this information be be used for educational purposes?

Of course, we welcome its use in classes and discussions of Michigan history. If we can help please let us know.

How can I express my opinion on your list?

We welcome letters to the editor (submit here), which are published, and also opinion columns from those who wish to express a different view (submit here). You can also email the editor and publisher at gmiles@detroitnews.com.