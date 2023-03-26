Did you know? 150 Detroit News facts in 150 days

The Detroit News

150: The Detroit News debuts

The first edition of The Detroit News was published on Aug. 23, 1873, by James Edmund Scripps. It was called The Evening News then, and would be until 1905. Scripps began publishing the newspaper with an investment of $30,000. It was far from a guaranteed success. In the 43 years before Scripps' first edition, 181 newspapers and magazines had begun and failed in Detroit.

