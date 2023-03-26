MICHIGAN HISTORY

Did you know? 150 Detroit News facts in 150 days

Take a look inside the history of The Detroit News

The Detroit News
View Comments

Learn more about the The Detroit News, its people, and its place in the history of Detroit and Michigan.

150: The Detroit News debuts

James E. Scripps, founder of the Detroit News.

The first edition of The Detroit News was published on Aug. 23, 1873, by James Edmund Scripps. It was called The Evening News then, and would be until 1905. Scripps began publishing the newspaper with an investment of $30,000. It was far from a guaranteed success. In the 43 years before Scripps' first edition, 181 newspapers and magazines had begun and failed in Detroit.

149: Coming tomorrow

View Comments