The Detroit News celebrates 150 years. Here's what's in store

There are 150 days until The Detroit News celebrates its 150th anniversary on Aug. 23.

Here's what you can expect as the countdown begins:

Starting this week, you'll find a daily, delightful Detroit News "fun fact" in print (on Page 10A for Monday) and online.

We'll also publish a daily front page from our archives, giving you a peek into the past — as reported by The News.

The Detroit News, long a pioneer in audio and visual technology, has a robust collection of 1910s and 1920s newsreels. We'll share one every day, from vintage videos of the Detroit Zoo, flower shows and sporting events to the early days of aviation, iconic Detroit buildings under construction and more. Check the first of those out here. More to follow later at detroitnews.com/detroit-news-150.

And we're counting down a list of 150 Michiganians who most affected the news, history and our lives — for better or for worse — during the 150 years of The News.

Over the next several months, we'll roll out occasional feature stories about our history, the history of Detroit and Michigan, and how they're inextricably interconnected. Today: A story about an edition of the paper that will never yellow.

There's more to come. We'll be out in the community hosting events and raising funds for our charity partners, Catch and the Rosa Parks Scholarship Foundation. We'll be publishing a commemorative book. And there will for sure be souvenirs! Stay tuned to detroitnews.com/detroit-news-150 for more details over the coming weeks.

For now, we invite you to share your memories of The Detroit News and tell us what you're curious to learn about our history.

Let the festivities begin!