Traverse City – Police are investigating after the body of a man was found near the mouth of the Boardman River in northwestern Michigan.

Traverse City police Chief Jeff O’Brien said a person passing by Tuesday morning discovered the body floating near the mouth of the river just north of the Grandview Parkway bridge.

The Traverse City Record-Eagle reports authorities closed nearby pathways while investigators combed the area. O’Brien says footprints were found nearby.

