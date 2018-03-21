Share This Story!
Police are investigating after the body of a man was found near the mouth of the Boardman River in northwestern Michigan
Man’s body found in Boardman River in Traverse City
Associated Press
Published 8:54 a.m. ET March 21, 2018 | Updated 9:39 a.m. ET March 21, 2018
Traverse City – Police are investigating after the body of a man was found near the mouth of the Boardman River in northwestern Michigan.
Traverse City police Chief Jeff O’Brien said a person passing by Tuesday morning discovered the body floating near the mouth of the river just north of the Grandview Parkway bridge.
The Traverse City Record-Eagle reports authorities closed nearby pathways while investigators combed the area. O’Brien says footprints were found nearby.
