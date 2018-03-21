Michigan State Police patch (Photo: Michigan State Police)

A former Addison high school teacher has been charged with having a sexual relationship with a 15 -year-old student, authorities said Wednesday.

Patrick Hickey, 54, of Toledo, turned himself in Wednesday and was formally charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct in Adrian, about 70 miles southwest of Detroit, according to the Michigan State Police.

Hickey was released on a $25,000 bond and ordered not to have contact with anyone under the age of 16 or his alleged victim, officials said.

Detectives with the Michigan State Police accuse Hickey of having a relationship with the student at Addison High School between 1986 and 1990. At the time, Hickey was an English teacher and girls' basketball coach at the high school.

He resigned from Addison High in 1990 and went on to teach at schools in Ohio and was the superintendent of the Washington Local School District in northwest Ohio at one time.

A private investigator contacted the state police about Hickey in 2016, officials said.

Police are investigating at least one other case of alleged sexual abuse by Hickey that happened when he worked at Addison High.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Sgt. Larry Rothman at the state police's Monroe Post at (734) 242-3500.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2FOXNFv