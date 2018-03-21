Kentwood — A judge ordered to trial a former school maintenance worker accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl who was later found dead.

Judge William Kelly of 62-B District Court in Kentwood listened to several witnesses and police recordings before deciding Wednesday to order Quinn James, 42, to stand trial on four counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Mujey Dumbuya, 16, was expected to testify against the former Kentwood Public Schools worker. Her body was found Jan. 28 in a wooded area in Kalamazoo, four days after she went missing. The East Kentwood High student was 15 last summer when the alleged assaults occurred. No arrests have been made in her death.

The Grand Rapids Press reported that key testimony Wednesday came from James’ nephew, who was with him during some of the assaults.

