Kalamazoo – A man is in custody after authorities say he fled police in southwestern Michigan and crashed into a car, killing two people.

Police say the 56-year-old Kalamazoo man is being held on charges including include fleeing and eluding causing death and operating while intoxicated causing death. He was awaiting an initial appearance in court following the Tuesday night crash.

Police in Kalamazoo say an officer who was on foot tried to stop the man as they responded to a call about a driver with a gun, but the man sped away in a truck. A patrol car chased him, but police say they discontinued the pursuit before the truck hit a car carrying 66-year-old Juan Muniz and 62-year-old Mary Muniz.

The man fled on foot before being arrested.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2HVP4xU