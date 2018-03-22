Nesbitt (Photo: Michigan Lottery)

Michigan's lottery commissioner has resigned to pursue "other options for public service," Gov. Rick Snyder said Thursday.

Aric Nesbitt, 38, of Lawton, will step down from the post, effective Saturday, the governor said in a statement. Nesbitt became the lottery's ninth commissioner Feb. 19, 2017.

The lottery commissioner is responsible for the overall management and operation of the Michigan Lottery.

“I thank Aric for his leadership at the Lottery and for his long-standing commitment to serving the people of Michigan," Snyder said. "Under his management, the lottery provided a record $924.1 million to the School Aid Fund last year to help support public education in our state.”

Before heading the lottery, Nesbitt served three terms in the state House of Representatives.

“It has been an honor to serve in Gov. Snyder’s cabinet,” Nesbitt said. “I greatly appreciate the opportunity that the Governor provided for me to serve the public by leading the Lottery team.”

Snyder said he has appointed Brian Neill, the lottery's chief deputy commissioner, as Nesbitt's successor. Neill's appointment is subject to the approval of the state Senate.

Neill joined the lottery in 2013 and has served as its chief deputy commissioner since 2016.

