A law firm has recommended that Michigan State University boost mental health services and do more to promote campus awareness of education and prevention programs, outreach and awareness efforts, and crisis and advocacy services.

The report from Kansas City-based Husch Blackwell, released Thursday, is the second phase of a review of MSU’s Title IX program. The firm’s first report, issued in November, found that the program met federal legal requirements but could be improved.

The firm was hired in September after three football players were accused of sexually assaulting a woman last year. The former players — Donnie Corley Jr., Josh King and Demetric Vance — were dismissed for violating the school’s relationship violence and sexual misconduct policy.

The latest report recommends that MSU improve and align training and education programs, and restructure Title IX-related functions to improve clarity and accountability

To help finalize the report, MSU’s Sexual Violence Advisory Committee and Title IX director Jessica Norris are hosting campus climate forums Sunday and Monday. A copy of the preliminary report is available on the Title IX website.

