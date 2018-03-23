Crime tape (Photo: Detroit News file)

Genesee Township — A bank robbery suspect has been shot to death following a 90-minute standoff with police from a van near Flint.

MLive.com reports that officers fired at 40-year-old Kevin Hall about 10:30 a.m. Friday when he exited the van in Genesee Township and charged them with what authorities say was a weapon.

Police did not give a description of the weapon, but state police Lt. David Kaiser says Hall still was holding it after being shot.

Hall was among three people believed to be involved in the bank holdup about 9 a.m. Friday. They fled the bank in a white van, which was stopped by police a short time later. A man and woman were arrested. Hall, of Flint, refused to immediately leave the van.

