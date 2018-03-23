Buy Photo The sun shines brightly on Downtown Detroit on March 23, 2018. (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

This weekend in Metro Detroit is expected to be sunny and cool, the National Weather Service said.

"There's been a high-pressure system that's been locked in place over northern Ontario, Canada," said Trent Frey, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. "And around it, there's been a northeast wind that's brought in a lot of cool air into the area."

The weather service is predicting Friday to be sunny with a high near 42 degrees and a low of about 23 degrees.

Saturday and Sunday will be sunny with temperatures close to the 40-degree mark.

Frey said the average temperature in March for the Detroit area is about 48 degrees.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the 50s for a big part of next week. The chances of rain also increase from late Monday into Tuesday and lingering for the rest of the week, Frey said.

"The best chance for rain is looking like Tuesday," said Frey. "But we're expecting all rain and no snow."

He said Friday is looking a little cooler, but it's still too far out in the forecast to accurately predict. "But we don't think it's going to be an extreme cool down," he said.

Extended forecast

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high near 40 degrees and a low of about 23 degrees. East-northeast winds of 9 m.p.h. to 15 m.p.h. with gusts as high as 23 m.p.h.

Sunday: Sunny with a high near 40 degrees and a low of about 30 degrees. East winds of 15 m.p.h. to 17 m.p.h. with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday: Sunny with a high near 49 degrees and a low of about 39 degrees.

Tuesday: Cloudy and showers with a high near 53 degrees and a low of about 42 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and showers likely with a high near 55 degrees and a low of about 36 degrees.

Thursday: Partly sunny and a chance of showers with a high near 51 degrees.

Source: National Weather Service

