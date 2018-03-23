Lansing — The state Department of Natural Resources has banned open burning in 15 mid-Michigan counties because of dry conditions.

The ban prohibits the burning of leaves and debris and includes burn barrels and other types of open burning. The DNR said the likelihood of fire spreading out of control is high.

The area covered by the ban stretches from Saginaw Bay to Muskegon on Lake Michigan. It includes the following counties: Muskegon, Newaygo, Oceana, Mason, Lake, Mecosta, Osceola, Wexford, Missaukee, Clare, Isabella, Midland, Bay, Gladwin and Arenac.

