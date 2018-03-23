In this Wednesday, March 21, 2018 photo, Anthony Gelia appears for his open murder trial in front of Jackson County Circuit Court Judge John McBain in Jackson. Gelia is accused of breaking into a home and shooting a woman while streaming on Facebook Live. (Photo: J. Scott Park / AP)

Jackson – The trial is underway for a Michigan man accused of breaking into a home and shooting a woman while streaming on Facebook Live.

The Jackson Citizen Patriot reports that 20-year-old Anthony Gelia is charged with open murder, first-degree home invasion and felony firearms in the death of 26-year-old Brittany Southwell. An open murder charge allows the jury to decide between first- or second-degree murder.

Police allege Gelia broke into Southwell’s home in November 2016 and fired several shots. The medical examiner says she died of a single gunshot wound.

Southwell (Photo: Facebook)

Authorities arrested Gelia that evening after they saw him in a white SUV matching the description of a vehicle leaving the scene.

Gelia’s attorney says he won’t deny much of what his client is accused of, but is seeking a lesser charge.

