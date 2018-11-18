Chelsea — A runner who sued his high school cross-country coach after he was severely injured during a dark early-morning practice has settled the case for $4.5 million.

In 2011, Kersch Ray was a 13-year-old member of the Chelsea High School cross-country team. Runners stopped at an intersection for a “do not walk” symbol but then crossed a road. A vehicle struck Ray and another teammate.

Ray’s family blamed the coach, Eric Swager, and filed a lawsuit. Ray suffered a traumatic brain injury and is permanently disabled.

Attorney Ven Johnson said the settlement will be covered by the Chelsea district’s insurance carrier.

Ray now is 20 years old.

