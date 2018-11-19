Buy Photo File (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Thanksgiving week has started on a foggy note in Metro Detroit, with visibility at a quarter of a mile during rush hour, said the National Weather Service.

The fog stretches from about the Michigan-Ohio border up to Metro Detroit but will "slowly improve" by late morning, said National Weather Service meteorologist Cory Behnke.

Tuesday will reach a high of 37 degrees, Behnke said.

Black ice is on the roadways. Police warn that between the black ice and the fog, drivers should leave more distance between vehicles. Early Monday morning, a fatal rollover crash on southbound Interstate 275 in Romulus closed a portion of that roadway. Another accident was at the ramp from eastbound I-94 to southbound 275.

Thursday morning will be cold and dry. The morning should be sunny and cloudy. But while temperatures in the lower 20s are expected, the wind chill will be somewhere in the teens as the Thanksgiving parade begins.

Thursday should warm up to about the freezing point but won't ever feel much warmer than the low-20s.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2018/11/19/fog-limits-visibility-metro-detroit-roads/2052915002/