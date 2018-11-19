Family and friends wait to pick up travelers arriving at Detroit Metro Airport. Detroit Metropolitan Airport expects nearly 900,000 travelers this holiday season (JUST FOR THANKSGIVING?), up 2 percent from last year. X (Photo: Todd McInturf, Detroit News file)

Michigan is expected to see a record number of travelers this week, the most since 2007, with cheaper gas than a year ago and a cold but dry Thanksgiving Day, according to those who monitor holiday travel and trends.

AAA of Michigan has projected roughly 1.7 million travelers between Wednesday through Sunday, with about 1.5 milliontaking to the state’s roads. The number of people traveling 50 miles or more is expected to be up 5 percent compared to last year, the ninth consecutive year of travel growth and the most since 2007.

A plus for those on the road: Motorists in southeast Michigan will encounter fewer highway work obstacles, according to Diane Cross of the Michigan Department of Transportation.

“There are areas that will still have some detours, such as westbound 696, and southbound 75 is down to one lane between Clark and Springwells,” said Cross. “But generally speaking, barring emergencies, we will be postponing highway maintenance work for a few days this week, including near the shopping malls.”

Detroit Metropolitan Airport expects nearly 900,000 travelers this holiday season, up 2 percent from last year.

During the Thanksgiving travel period of Wednesday to Sunday, 5,000 more travelers are expected compared to 2017, according to airport officials. An additional 12,000 travelers are expected during the Christmas and New Year’s travel period of Dec. 23 to Jan. 3.

Numerous international and domestic flights have been added since last year, airport officials said.

“In 2018, we have consistently set records with the number of origin and destination passengers at DTW," said Chad Newton, Wayne County Airport Authority interim CEO​​​​. "These are travelers who are either visiting or residing in the Detroit area."

Detroit Metropolitan Airport has several tips for travelers:

•The airport recommends arriving two hours before a domestic flight and three hours before an international flight.

•Don’t wrap gifts before traveling. Those packages may need to be be opened by the Transportation Security Administration.

•Check bags for prohibited items before arriving at the airport. For a list of prohibited items, go to tsa.gov/travel/travel-tips.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection offers several tips for those heading to Canada during the Thanksgiving holiday and for Black Friday shopping.

“During the holiday season, we will continually monitor traffic and wait times, and adjust staffing accordingly to help with traffic flow while upholding our border security mission,” said Christopher Perry, director of field operations, in a statement. “It is important to be prepared before you arrive. It really saves time.”

Travelers should have the appropriate travel documents. Approved items include passports, U.S. passport cards and enhanced driver’s licenses. A full list is available at cbp.gov/travel.

Be prepared for the inspection process by having travel documents in hand before arriving at the inspection booth. Before entering the inspection area, end phone conversations, roll down vehicle windows and remove hats and sunglasses.

Travelers should give themselves extra time. Check traffic conditions at the border via CBP’s Border Wait Time APP available in Google Play and Apple App store.

There are restrictions on fruits, meats

and plants. Check the CBP website before bringing agricultural products into the U.S.

On Monday evening, Rosemary Jackson waited to board a bus at the Greyhound station in Detroit. Her destination: Yazoo City, Mississippi, to visit her in-laws. It's a trip she hasn't made in about 20 years.

Jackson, 57, said she's a little nervous about the trip, but looks forward to traveling for Thanksgiving.

"It'll be a real break for me because I'm not cooking," Jackson said. "It's going to be a blessing for me."

Jackson said she decided to travel a few days ahead of time.

"I believe if I had traveled Wednesday or Tuesday night it would have been really hectic," she said. "I said I want to beat the rush hour. I will have a couple days before Thanksgiving."

Not leaving town? There's the annual Thanksgiving Day Parade and the Turkey Trot in Detroit on Thursday. Beginning at 1 p.m. Wednesday to 4 p.m. Thursday, Detroit travelers can expect some road and freeway ramp closures, Cross said.

“Woodward Avenue will be closed for the parade from Grand River to Jefferson on Thursday,” she said.

Weather is expected to cooperate, at least in Michigan. Neither rain nor snow is forecast on Thursday’s big parade.

Alex Manion, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s White Lake Township office, said conditions are expected “to be dry all day on Thursday.”

“Beginning late Friday and into the weekend we could see a chance of precipitation -- some rain or a wintry mix, depending on whether temperatures stay in the mid-40s or drop,” he said.

Manion said daytime highs in southeast Michigan will be in the mid-30s on Wednesday with a weak cold front on Thursday dropping temperatures into the 20s to low 30s.

“There will be a decent mix of clouds and sunshine but it will be a dry day,” said Manion, who added there will be some lake-effect snow along Lake Erie and Lake Ontario roads.

Michigan drivers probably will be thankful that they can fuel up at an average of$2.49 a gallon on Monday, down from around $2.65 a gallon the same time a year ago, and well below a current national average of $2.63 a gallon, according to AAA's website.

For those looking for a Thanksgiving meal, there are places in Metro Detroit that serve up a fine feast.

•Lily's Seafood Grill & Brewery in Royal Oak is accepting reservations for its annual Family Style, Thanksgiving Feast from noon to 7 p.m. on Thursday.

•Camp Ticonderoga in Troy will offer a limited menu from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

•D’Amato’s Italian Restaurant in Royal Oak will be open 5-10 p.m. on Thursday.

•Fishbone's restaurants in Detroit, St. Clair Shores and Southfield will open at 9:30 a.m. Thursday to serve a Thanksgiving Brunch.

