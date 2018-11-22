Buy Photo Grand Rapids authorities say a shooting has left a 5-year-old girl with life-threatening injuries. (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Grand Rapids Police Department is asking for the public's help in its investigation into a night-before-Thanksgiving shooting that has threatened the life of a 5-year-old girl and wounded a 17-year-old male.

The double shooting took place about 10 p.m. on Quigley Boulevard SW, police said in a statement. Police arrived to find the two victims wounded inside the home, and medics transported both to an area hospital.

The gunshots that hit that "appeared to come from outside the home," police say.

While the 17-year-old male was treated and released, the girl is still in "life-threatening condition," police say.

Grand Rapids police ask that anyone with information on the shooting call the Silent Observer anonymous tip line and share what they know at 616-774-2345.

