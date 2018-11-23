Surrey Township – Authorities say two young men have died in central Michigan car crash.

Clare County sheriff’s officials say the driver, 20-year-old Coty Smith, and the passenger, 21-year-old Jacob Mester, died Wednesday night at the scene of the Surrey Township crash. The vehicle went off the road, crashed into a large tree and split into several pieces.

Investigators say they believe speed contributed to the crash.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2018/11/23/two-men-die-michigan-crash-car-strikes-tree/38589963/