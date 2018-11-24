Donations of a variety of items can reduce or eliminate a fine of up to $25, although no ramen noodles, please. The value of items is determined at drop-off, but the Marquette campus offers options in categories ranging from $5 to $25. (Photo: google.com)

Marquette, Mich. – Some people issued parking tickets from Northern Michigan University can keep cash in their pocket if they donate items to the school’s food pantry.

Donations of a variety of items can reduce or eliminate a fine of up to $25, although no ramen noodles, please. The value of items is determined at drop-off, but the Marquette campus offers options in categories ranging from $5 to $25.

The next donation date is Tuesday, which coincides with the National Day of Giving. Tickets written since Aug. 1 are eligible. The Food 4 Fines program is similar to efforts elsewhere connected to parking or library fines.

