Marquette – A county jail in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula is buying a full body scanner to cut down on drugs and other contraband being smuggled by inmates.

The Mining Journal says Marquette County commissioners approved the $128,000 purchase last week after hearing a pitch from Sheriff Greg Zyburt. He says it will protect inmates and reduce liability risk for the county.

The sheriff says officers can’t conduct a cavity search without a warrant. If something shows up on the scan, officers can get a warrant and take an inmate to a hospital.

Zyburt says he spent much time researching the issue and found that no other Michigan jail is using the technology.

