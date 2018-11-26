Buy Photo The Board of State Canvassers approved a petition Thursday for a ballot proposal that would legalize recreational marijuana in Michigan. (Photo: Ricardo Thomas / The Detroit News, file)Buy Photo

Lansing — The State Board of Canvassers on Monday made it official: A voter-approved law allowing recreational adult use of marijuana in Michigan is set to take effect Dec. 6.

The proposal approved by nearly 56 percent of voters in the Nov. 6 election allows adults over the age of 21 to possess up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana and grow up to 12 plants per household.

The ballot proposal does not override workplace drug policies, nor does it allow for marijuana consumption or smoking in public places or private locations where the owner forbids it.

The initiative also allows for licensing of businesses that grow, process, test, transport or sell marijuana with three classes of cultivator licenses. Municipalities would be able to prohibit or limit the number and types of facilities within their boundaries.

The state has another year to develop the framework for recreational marijuana sales, a system that is expected to resemble the state’s regulatory structure for the medical marijuana sales. Permanent rules for medical pot will be taken up starting Tuesday by the Joint Commission on Administrative Rules.

The state Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs has met with several stakeholder groups in recent weeks and will continue to meet with them and the new administration to ensure a "safe, efficient and consumer-focused regulatory system," said David Harns, a spokesman for the agency.

"All indications point to our ability to have adult-use license applications available before the statutory deadline of Dec. 6, 2019," Harns said in a statement.

Police departments across the state are working with their municipalities to bring local ordinances in line with the new state law, which also decriminalizes marijuana violations, said Bob Stevenson, executive director for the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police. Decriminalization means violations of the law will be punishable by a citation or fine instead of potential jail time.

Law enforcement agencies are expecting an uptick in drugged driving resulting from the legalization, a violation that is more difficult to prove than drunken driving. Though impaired driving is still prohibited under the law, Stevenson said other states that have legalized recreational marijuana saw a corresponding uptick in impaired driving after legalization.

“We’re expecting that we’ll see the same here in Michigan,” Stevenson said. “That’s our immediate biggest concerns.”

As the realization of the law approaches, several municipalities are opting out of the recreational marijuana industry “to protect themselves from the unknowns going forward,” said Jennifer Rigterink, legislative associate at the Michigan Municipal League. She said communities could revisit the issue once they fully understand the rules and regulations.

“They all know they’re just opting out of the commercial side,” Rigterink said. “Recreational marijuana is here. There’s no getting around that.”

