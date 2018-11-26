Buy Photo Eaton county workers clear mounds of snow from the entrance to the courthouse in Charlotte where former MSU president Lou Anna Simon is scheduled to be arraigned today, November 25. (Photo: Dale G. Young / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Rain and slush has made for a messy commute Monday and the wintry Midwest storm is dumping wet snow on parts of Michigan’s southern and central Lower Peninsula, creating treacherous driving conditions.

Police responded to dozens of crashes Monday morning in the Lansing area. Authorities warned that roads were icy and covered with snow.

The Ionia County sheriff’s office says in a statement that the roads were “treacherous” and people were encouraged to stay off the roads unless travel was essential.

Some schools in the Flint area were among those closed for the day. Morning rain turned to snow in the Detroit area, leaving roads slippery.

More snow was possible through Monday afternoon. Scattered power outages affecting several thousand customers were reported by Consumers Energy.

The rain has turned into snow in many areas northwest of a line that runs from Ann Arbor to Port Huron, according to meteorologists with the National Weather Service's office in White Lake Township.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for northern Macomb County in addition to St. Clair, Livingston and Washtenaw counties, where 1-4 inches of snow was expected to fall into the afternoon Monday. In northern Oakland County, 2-6 inches were predicted.

The weather service warns motorists that roads in the region are becoming covered with snow and slick as temperatures fall to about freezing. In addition, falling snow has reduced visibility.

Officials with the Michigan Department of Transportation reported a couple of crashes on area freeways as of 8:30 a.m.

School districts in Mount Morris and Davison in Genesee County announced Monday the storm and road conditions prompted them to close for the day.

Closer to home, Troy Schools remain open for class but officials warn parents to be careful when driving students to school or the bus stop.

"Sorry to be a snow day buzzkill, but all Troy Schools are OPEN today, Mon, Nov. 26," the district tweeted. "We are just below the line of the heavier snow/rain--still, it will be wet and potentially messy out there. Please be careful and take extra time this morning."

