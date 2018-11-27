Holiday Cheer for Charity: Support your favorite charity and help it win $20K
It's time again to show the love — and the cash — for a group of Metro Detroit nonprofits. The charity with the most votes at the end will win $20,000 from The Detroit News!
The first round of the Detroit News Holiday Cheer for Charity gets underway Wednesday, Nov. 28 at noon and closes Friday, Dec. 7 at noon. During this time, readers are encouraged to vote for their favorite charity among those chosen to compete as a way to narrow down the finalists who will be competing for a grand prize — and whatever money they raise in the process.
The nonprofits chosen to compete this year are:
- Alternatives for Girls — helping homeless and high-risk girls and young women avoid violence, teen pregnancy and exploitation
- Brilliant Detroit — Building communities where families with children 0-8 have what they need to be school-ready, healthy and stable
- Sparky Anderson’s CATCH Charity for Children — Improving the quality of life for pediatric patients and their families at Children's Hospital of Michigan and Henry Ford Hospital
- City Year Detroit — Closing gaps in high-need schools by supporting students' academic and social-emotional development while also providing schools with the additional capacity to enhance school culture and climate
- Coalition on Temporary Shelter (COTS) — Providing emergency shelter for families, supportive services, mobility coaching, child care, long-term housing and safe transitional housing
- Corktown Health Center — Providing primary care, behavioral health services, cancer screenings, comprehensive HIV care and treatment for the LGBTQ community in Michigan
- Defeat The Label — Promoting an inclusive, judgment-free society through anti-bullying education and programs in schools
- Detroit Dog Rescue — Detroit's first and only no-kill shelter focusing on rescuing, rehabilitating and adopting out dogs in Metro Detroit.
- Detroit P.A.L. — Building character in young people through athletic, academic, and leadership development programs
- FOCUS Detroit — Empowering Detroit children experiencing poverty to succeed in school
- Life Remodeled — Removing blight in Detroit and creating safe, inspirational pathways to schools and homes
- Mercy Education — Providing a formal and authorized link between international education enterprises, national institutions and the students planning to study abroad
- Ruth Ellis Center — Providing trauma-informed services for homeless, runaway and at-risk LGBTQ youth and young adults of color
- Shakespeare in Detroit — Enhancing and supporting the cultural, educational and financial growth of Detroit with professional theater created through a conscious lens of equity, diversity and inclusion
- Southwest Solutions — Providing for a stronger and healthier community through human development, economic development and community engagement programs
- Yad Ezra — Providing kosher food to vulnerable Jewish families in Southeast Michigan
To vote for your favorite charity this round, go to DetroitNews.com/cheerforcharity and make your pick.
Each person can vote one time per day during the first round. Voting is limited to those 18 and older.
The five organizations with the most votes after round one will continue on to round two.
The second round is a call for donations. The organization to raise the most funds in this round will be awarded the $20,000 grand prize from The Detroit News. Every dollar donated via Crowdrise counts as a vote. The organization with the most donations wins.
All five finalists will keep the money they raise, with one adding the $20,000 prize. Be sure to show your support for your favorite on social media and tag us in your posts!
The second round begins Friday, Dec. 14 at noon and continues through Friday, Dec. 28 at noon.
For more information on how to participate, visit DetroitNews.com/CharityCheer.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs