It's time again to show the love — and the cash — for a group of Metro Detroit nonprofits. The charity with the most votes at the end will win $20,000 from The Detroit News!

The first round of the Detroit News Holiday Cheer for Charity gets underway Wednesday, Nov. 28 at noon and closes Friday, Dec. 7 at noon. During this time, readers are encouraged to vote for their favorite charity among those chosen to compete as a way to narrow down the finalists who will be competing for a grand prize — and whatever money they raise in the process.

The nonprofits chosen to compete this year are:

To vote for your favorite charity this round, go to DetroitNews.com/cheerforcharity and make your pick.

Each person can vote one time per day during the first round. Voting is limited to those 18 and older.

The five organizations with the most votes after round one will continue on to round two.

The second round is a call for donations. The organization to raise the most funds in this round will be awarded the $20,000 grand prize from The Detroit News. Every dollar donated via Crowdrise counts as a vote. The organization with the most donations wins.

All five finalists will keep the money they raise, with one adding the $20,000 prize. Be sure to show your support for your favorite on social media and tag us in your posts!

The second round begins Friday, Dec. 14 at noon and continues through Friday, Dec. 28 at noon.

For more information on how to participate, visit DetroitNews.com/CharityCheer.

