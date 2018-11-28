Buy Photo In this 2017 file photo, fresh nuts, bolts and fittings are ready to be added to the east leg of the pipeline near St. Ignace, Mich., as Canadian oil transport company Enbridge prepares to test the east and west sides of the Line 5 pipeline under the Straits of Mackinac. (Photo: Dale G. Young, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Lansing — Michigan’s Republican-led Senate is poised to act on legislation that would facilitate plans for Enbridge to move its controversial oil pipeline from the Straits of Mackinac to a tunnel beneath the lake bed.

A Senate panel approved the proposal Wednesday morning in a 3-2 vote, rejecting objections by Democrats and concerned citizens who drove from the Mackinac region to testify against the legislation. The full Senate could vote later Wednesday.

Sponsoring Sen. Tom Casperson, R-Escanaba, dismissed calls to decommission the aging pipeline as a “simplistic” solution that would cut off a supply of propane many residents in the Upper Peninsula use to heat their homes in the winter.

“The impact to my district would be devastating,” Casperson said of a shutdown. “This is a process, the next step. We’re moving forward. The tunnel is probably the best way at this time to start thinking about that.”

Term-limited Republican Gov. Rick Snyder in October announced that Enbridge has agreed to pay for construction of a shared “utility corridor” that would be drilled 100 feet into bedrock below the Straits. The project is expected to take seven to 10 years and cost $350 million to $500 million.

The proposal would ensure the existing Mackinac Bridge Authority has the power to oversee the proposed tunnel, an expansion of power several former authority members and environmental groups oppose.

“The Mackinac Bridge Authority is really being used here as a shell corporation for Enbridge to build an oil tunnel through the Straits of Mackinac,” said Sean McBrearty of Clean Water Action, suggesting Snyder chose the authority because it would have broad powers to condemn property and get around environmental reviews.

Under the deal with Snyder, Enbridge would build the shared utility tunnel, transfer ownership to the existing Mackinac Bridge Authority and then lease it back for 99 years. The Canadian energy company has operated its Line 5 pipeline since 1953.

The legislation would make clear that the Bridge Authority has the power to acquire, construct, operate, maintain, improve, repair and manage the utility tunnel, which could also house telecommunications cables and other infrastructure.

The proposal advanced out of committee after less than one hour of testimony, frustrating former Mackinac Bridge Authority Chairman Bill Gnodtke, who said he was “insulted” that he was only given two minutes to speak.

“You used 30 seconds to complain, so now you only have one-and-a-half minutes,” said Senate Majority Arlan Meekhof, inviting Gnodtke to submit written testimony after the vote.

“We don’t have the expertise to do this,” said Gnodtke, who spoke out against tasking Bridge Authority members with overseeing a tunnel project they knew little about before Snyder’s announcement this fall.

“When I find out about a tunnel 23 minutes before they announce it on October 2, I don’t think that’s being inclusive and showing any respect,” he said.

Dennis Cawthorne, a former Republican lawmaker and lobbyist with a long history in the Mackinac region, called the proposal a “perversion of the purpose of the bridge authority” that could be a “millstone around the neck” of a body created to oversee the bridge, not a tunnel.

He suggested the state create a separate authority to oversee the tunnel. As it stands, the legislation could force the bridge authority to pay legal costs for lawsuits over the tunnel.

“I think this is wrong, and I think it’s wrong to commit the authority to having to defend Enbridge in any challenges brought,” said Cawthorne, suggesting several amendments.

Republican Sens. Mike Kowall of White Lake and Geoff Hansen of Hart joined Meekhof in voting for the Bridge Authority legislation in committee but said they hoped to have “continued discussions” as the proposal heads to the floor.

joosting@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2018/11/28/controversial-line-5-tunnel-legislation-straits-mackinac/2137322002/