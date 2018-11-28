Buy Photo Sen. Mike Shirkey. (Photo: Dale G. Young / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Lansing — Michigan Senate Republicans are moving to scale back minimum wage and paid sick leave laws over objections from Democrats, who contend the lame-duck maneuvers undermine the will of voters who signed petitions for the initiatives.

The GOP-led Senate Government Operations Committee on Wednesday morning unveiled and quickly approved significant modifications to the citizen-initiated laws, which legislators adopted in September in order to keep them off the Nov. 6 ballot and make them easier to amend.

Amendments to the minimum wage law would slow the planned increase from $9.25 to $12 per hour. That would happen by 2022 under the citizen-initiated law but not until at least 2030 under the legislation, which would also cap the rate for tipped restaurant workers at $4 per hour instead of $12.

The paid sick leave legislation would exempt companies with fewer than 50 employees and halve the maximum hours that employers would be required to provide, from 72 hours a year to 36 hours a year. It would also slow accrual of paid sick leave hours, requiring employees to work 40 hours to earn one hour of medical leave, down from 30 hours in the law.

“This maintains the spirit and the intent of the citizen initiative while removing ambiguities and requirements, which would have led to two things for certain: an increased incentive to not hire people, and a cacophony of lawsuits between employers and employees,” said sponsoring Sen. Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake.

His legislation would also eliminate a legal “rebuttable presumption” for workers if their employer penalizes or punishes them for alleging a violation of the paid sick leave law and shorten a requirement for employers to maintain records for hours worked and earned sick time.

Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich, D-Flint, argued against the changes, suggesting voters who signed the petitions wanted a raise and greater ability to take care of their families after seeing Republicans support “corporations and people at the top” during their eight-year run of total control in Lansing.

“We should have been debating it and discussing it on the campaign trail, and people should have been able to hold us accountable,” Ananich said.

Danielle Atkinson, an activist who helped spearhead the MI Time To Care campaign, said the nearly 400,000 voters who signed the paid sick leave petition “were not confused.”

“They knew exactly what they were signing,” she told lawmakers. “They knew exactly what they wanted. And when they were signing, they told us their stories of their own chronic illnesses, of sitting with their sick child in the hospital.”

The paid sick leave law, which is not set to take effect until the spring, would create “great difficulty” in the business community, both for employers and employees, said Charlie Owens, state director for the National Federation of Independent Businesses.

Unlike the petition, the amendment was developed with input from the business community, he said, arguing that employer costs for the mandate would impact employees.

“Workers will see cuts in pay, health insurance, retirement and other benefits, even including better sick leave policies in order to absorb the mandated costs,” Owens said. “Some employers will get the ultimate benefit cut: Their jobs.”

The Michigan Constitution allows lawmakers to adopt proposals initiated by petition drives, but legal experts contend that amending an initiative in the same session could be unconstitutional. Doing so would violate “the spirit and letter” of the initiative process, then-Attorney General Frank Kelley, a Democrat, wrote in a 1964 opinion that has not been tested in the courts.

Pete Vargas, an organizer with the One Fair Wage minimum wage group, argued that “gutting” the law during the lame duck session is “blatantly unconstitutional and will likely lead to costly, time-consuming court challenges.”

It’s also “just plain wrong,” he said, and will sour voters on the political process by increasing cynicism “that has been growing in Michigan and national politics for far too long.”

Senate Majority Leader Arlan Meekhof, R-West Olive, said he is confident the Legislature has the legal authority to amend the initiatives. The constitution “does not prohibit us from doing that,” Meekhof told Vargas.

The minimum wage law, as advanced through a petition drive, would have raised Michigan’s $3.52 rate for tipped restaurant employees to $12 by 2024. The amended proposal would instead raise the rate to $4 by 2030.

The legislation “preserves the goal” of a $12 minimum wage for most workers but address concerns from tipped employees who feared the law could have a “devastating impact on their earning ability,” said Sen. Dave Hildenbrand, R-Lowell.

joosting@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2018/11/28/gop-michigan-minimum-wage-leave/2136112002/