View of the chambers of the Michigan legislature at the State Capitol in Lansing. (Photo: Associated Press, Al Goldis)

Lansing — With a Democratic governor and attorney general set to take office, Michigan Republicans are considering a bill that attempts to guarantee the GOP-led Legislature could intervene in state legal battles.

First reported by the Gongwer news subscription service, the legislation appears to give the GOP-controlled House and Senate a voice in court cases regardless of the stance of the incoming Democratic governor, secretary of state and attorney general.

"More and more public policy arguments are being made in the courts rather than in the legislative chambers, and I think there may be occasions where the House or the Senate or both want to simply express their view before the court," said Rep. Rob VerHeulen, the bill's sponsor.

Verheulen denied the bill would supplant the authority of the attorney general, though it likely will give the Legislature a voice in ensuring the rationales for laws the House and Senate passed get defended in court.

Democratic Attorney General-elect Dana Nessel, in her campaign, said she would not defend state laws she views as unconstitutional, including a 2015 law that allows faith-based adoption agencies to decline working with gay residents.

Same-sex couples have sued the state over the law, and the litigation remains in court.

The bill would let the Legislature intervene in any court case to protect the rights and interests of the state or Legislature. It would give the state House and state Senate the right to take any action that other parties to the litigation have, including prosecuting an appeal and applying for a re-hearing.

The courts currently can allow the Legislature to weigh in on cases, but judges are not required to do so, VerHeulen said. Utah recently passed a similar bill, he said.

The expected legislation drew an immediate rebuke from Nessel's camp.

The attorney general-elect opposes and is "deeply concerned and troubled" by the legislation, which apparently aims to "undermine the role of the state's attorney general," said Kelly Rossman-McKinney, communications director for Nessel's transition team, in a statement.

"Those legislators pushing this law should be reminded that the people elect their attorneys general and their governors and such a proposal — should it pass — would have a dramatic and disastrous impact on the state of Michigan and its residents for years to come," Rossman-McKinney said.

Existing law already allows the Legislature to compel the attorney general to defend the state in certain cases, VerHeulen said, but this bill would give the Legislature an independent voice in those proceedings.

"It's simply a means by which the legislative branch can express itself in the judicial body," he said.

Republicans held on to control of the House and Senate despite losing several seats.

Republicans have controlled the offices of secretary of state and attorney general since the 2002 election. Democrats last held the governor's office in 2010 under Jennifer Granholm.

When Democrats Gretchen Whitmer, Dana Nessel and Jocelyn Benson take office on Jan. 1, 2019, it will mark the first time in 28 years that Democrats have controlled the offices of governor, attorney and secretary of state at the same time.

eleblanc@detroitnews.com

(517) 371-3661

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2018/11/29/bill-would-allow-legislators-intercede-any-court-case-involving-state/2150818002/