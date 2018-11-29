Buy Photo MSU deer researcher Jonathan Trudeau tagged and collared this young white tailed deer buck last winter. The deer has become a celebrity in the neighborhood near Lansing that he calls home, and could care less about the garden gnomes scattered around his feet as he feeds on apples and leaves from a backyard tree. Trudeau's research group hopes to help the Michigan DNR and the Boone and Crockett organization in their efforts to combat Chronic Wasting Disease. Two more deer were found dead from the disease in November. (Photo: Dale G. Young / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Lansing – State officials say deer in two additional Michigan counties are suspected of having chronic wasting disease.

The Department of Natural Resources says hunters recently killed a 4-year-old buck in Gratiot County’s Pine River Township and a 2-year-old buck in Eaton County’s Carmel Township that showed signs of the fatal neurological illness.

Samples were sent to the National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Ames, Iowa, which is expected to provide a diagnosis next week.

Chronic wasting disease has already been confirmed in Clinton, Dickinson, Ingham, Ionia, Jackson, Kent and Montcalm counties.

The DNR says it has tested more than 16,000 deer this year. Twenty have tested positive and results on an additional 18 are incomplete.

Updated testing results and county-by-county testing goals are available online .

